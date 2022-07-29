With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indifferent’ govt

“With sugar or without?”

The suspended MPs protesting at Parliament lawn for the second straight day have kept themselves going through the little things — gossip, jokes and, of course, discussions over endless cups of tea.

Among those trying to keep spirits up is TMC’s Dola Sen, a veteran of many a street battle who knows the role of a hot cuppa in keeping a dharna going. She has been on hand with multiple flasks of steaming tea, offering a wide choice to her colleagues.

“Some prefer tea with sugar, many don’t. Some others prefer black tea,” said Sen, one of the MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha.

NCP’s Supriya Sule sent “gajar ka halwa”; paneer came from the kitchen of Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva brought along idlis, while Telangana Rashtra Samithi legislators provided vegetable sandwiches.

Taking turns, the suspended MPs spent day one in front of the Gandhi statue, while on Thursday sharp showers forced them to park themselves at the portico of Parliament building. The Gandhi statue was the preferred spot for the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs who were on a dharna for the entire Winter session after getting suspended on day one.

“Since I don’t have family obligations, I am the only woman MP to spend the entire night (at dharna site). Many come over early in the morning. For instance, our party MP Mausam Benazir Noor, who has a small kid to look after, comes over by 6 am,” she said.

Anticipating rain, some MPs requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla — in a handwritten letter — to arrange a tent for them, which did not materialise.

“It is not like we enjoy carrying out these protests, spending nights in the open. But the government has not left us with any option. How else do we raise issues that matter in the temple of democracy,” asked Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh.

During the day, Singh’s colleague in the Upper House, N D Gupta, got sweets for the suspended members from the famed Bengali Market. AAP’s Sushil Gupta, who along with Sandeep Pathak and Independent legislator Ajit Kumar Bhuyan took the number of suspended MPs to 23 on Thursday, took care of breakfast on day one.

Sen said, “Let’s not be under the impression that we are having a picnic here.” And there is a good reason behind her clarification. On Thursday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that the MPs had “tandoori chicken” in front of the Gandhi statue, a charge they vehemently deny.

“Eating non-veg food before the statue of the Mahatma is out of the question. By forcing us out of the House, they have increased the bond between us. The government seems to have realised this,” Sen said.

There are other signs of a deepening divide. Unlike September 2020, when Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh offered tea to a batch of suspended protesting MPs, no attempt has been made this time to reach across the aisle.

“Much of the evening is spent swatting mosquitoes. Back then, even table fans were provided. This time, not even a mosquito repellant has been offered. Ruling party MPs also avoid interactions with us or even walking past the area,” one MP said.