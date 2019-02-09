Protesting MPs are strangling the democracy, says Lok Sabha Speaker

The MPs not allowing the Lok Sabha to function are “strangling the democracy” of India, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said on Friday.

Mahajan’s comment, made in the House during the discussion on the Interim Budget, came while she was condemning protests by Congress MPs in general and Gaurav Gogoi in particular in the Well.

Gogoi, while protesting over the Rafale deal, stood in front of BJD MP Tathagata Satapathy, who was speaking on the subject, and started waving a placard. This prompted Mahajan to say, “Shri Gaurav Gogoi you will not go there. This is not fair. You should not disturb him.” Gogoi immediately stepped back.

Calling this action condemnable, Mahajan said these protests waste valuable time of the House meant to discuss issues important to the people.

Even after BJP’s Anurag Thakur started his speech on the Budget, Mahajan interrupted him midway and reiterated, “I would like to point out that we are only proving (to the people) that the Lok Sabha has no meaning. Despite considering ourselves the guardians of democracy, we ourselves are strangling the democracy like this.”