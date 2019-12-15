Protesting J&K HC lawyers set to resume work from Wednesday

At the meeting, Sharma said the government has proposed to make revenue officials designated as sub-registrars in a building adjoining the court premises. (File photo) At the meeting, Sharma said the government has proposed to make revenue officials designated as sub-registrars in a building adjoining the court premises. (File photo)

Lawyers of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, who were protesting with a demand to restore to judicial officers the power to register documents, have decided to abandon their more than 40-day strike and resume work from Wednesday.

This comes three days after the J&K High Court issued notices to protesting lawyers and declared their strike illegal.

Addressing a meeting of the general house of J&K High Court Bar Association, the association’s president, Abhinav Sharma, said, “I know your ego is hurt and ending the agitation right now will send a wrong message. Let us pick a middle path and not call it off on Monday or Tuesday, but on Wednesday.” The members agreed to this suggestion.

At the meeting, Sharma said the government has proposed to make revenue officials designated as sub-registrars in a building adjoining the court premises. They have identified seven rooms, and to get four more rooms has requested the legal services department to relocate to another place, he said.

Sharma also said the government has assured that it will consider the bar association’s request of inserting a para “drawn and drafted by advocate” in the new registration rules.

On Wednesday, the HC had reminded the bar association of the SC decision declaring lawyers’ strike as illegal and issued notice to four lawyers.

