Protesting inter-faith elopement, mob sets 2 houses on fire

Eight persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly setting two houses of a Muslim man on fire in Agra.

According to the police, the arson was carried out by members of Dharm Jagran Samanvay Sangh, a local right-wing outfit, to demand the arrest of one Sajid, who allegedly eloped with a Hindu woman. The police said the woman had gone with the man out of her own will and her statement was yet to be recorded.

A booth in-charge has been suspended, while the role of the Sikandra police station SHO is being probed in connection with the case.

At the time of the incident, no family member was inside the house. “We received information that some persons set ablaze the house of a man in Runakta area. They alleged that he had kidnapped a girl and demanded his arrest. Four days ago, the man and the woman, of two different religions, had gone together. We have traced the woman and further investigation is on,” said Agra SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh.

According to police, the woman lives in the vicinity and was known to Sajid (22). The family members and locals in the area alleged that Sajid had kidnapped the minor four days ago. The police said the minor was in fact an adult and had gone with him willingly.

A video later emerged on social media in which the woman could be heard saying that she had gone with Sajid out of her own will and that no one else was responsible for the decision.

The woman, following the complaint of her family members, was traced by the police, but due to court holidays, her statement could not be recorded.

Locals in the area, meanwhile, staged protests, demanding Sajid’s arrest.