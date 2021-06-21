Protesting farmers ‘force’ Haryana minister to skip meeting

Farmers Monday staged protests outside a government building in Ambala, forcing Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar to skip a scheduled meeting there. The farmers also staged protests against Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala in Sirsa, and wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat in Dadri.

Kanwar Pal was supposed to chair a meeting of the Public Relations and Grievances Committee at the Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala. After getting the information, farmers started gathering there. Ambala BKU president Malkit Singh said, “The farmers had reached there at 11am and kept protesting till 3 pm. They ended the demonstration only after the officials told us that the minister’s programme had been postponed”.

Police had barricaded all roads leading to the meeting venue in the morning and deployed a large number of personnel. The farmers, however, managed to reach the venue after removing all the barricades. Sources said, they also blocked the Ambala-Hisar national highway for some time, but ensured emergency vehicles like ambulances were allowed to pass during their protest.

Meanwhile, a close aide of Kanwar Pal said the minister’s visit was postponed because of clash of timings of two events on Monday. “A function to inaugurate the BJP office in Yamunanagar was also scheduled for Monday. So, Ambala visit was postponed and the minister attended the function at Yamunanagar,” claimed the minister’s aide.

In Sirsa, the farmers showed black flags to Chautala. According to farmer leader Lakhvinder Singh, the farmers staged a protest at gate number-1 of Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa where the Deputy CM had arrived to attend an event. “Keeping in view the farmers’ protest, Chautala preferred to take a different route when he left the university,” said Singh. In the university campus, Chautala unveiled an 18-feet statue of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal built using 300 tonnes of metal.

In Charkhi Dadri, the farmers staged a protest against Babita Phogat and showed black flags when she reached the town to join an event on the occasion of International Yoga Day.