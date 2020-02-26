Protesting arhtiyas get 4 more days to meet PFMS condition and claim commission

The government had calculated around Rs 758 crore commission of the arhtiyas, who sold farmers’ crop to government agencies during paddy season. (File) The government had calculated around Rs 758 crore commission of the arhtiyas, who sold farmers’ crop to government agencies during paddy season. (File)

While the Punjab government has given another chance to arhtiyas to upload farmers’ account numbers on Centre’s Public Finance Management System (PFMS) network to claim their pending 2.5 per cent commission for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2019-20, protesting commission agents are not ready to comply with condition of uploading the account numbers. The PFMS network is meant for direct transfer of MSP amount in farmers’ accounts.

Earlier, the commission amount received by the state as part of the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) had lapsed due to delay on the part of arhtiyas. Now too there are only four days before the amount lapses again.

The government had calculated around Rs 758 crore commission of the arhtiyas, who sold farmers’ crop to government agencies during paddy season. Out of this only Rs 258 crore was paid and the remaining Rs 500 crore commission was not released to arhtiyas for not getting e-payment activated on the portal. After the remaining amount lapse, the state wrote to the Centre again and asked for it to be re-released.

There are 48,000 registered arhtiyas in Punjab, out of which only around 28,000 are active across 22 districts of the state in selling the crops of nearly 18.50 lakh farmers including 14. 28 lakh of paddy growers.

Director, Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Anindita Mitra, said that they have received the amount of lapsed CCL Monday and it is to be utilised in four days till the end of this month. She said that they are hoping that a large number of arhtiyas will upload the account numbers of farmers in these four days to avail their due commission.

Ravinder Singh Cheema, president of Punjab Arhtiya Association, which is protesting against this decision, argued that the Centre had given an exemption to the arhtiyas for KMS 2019-20 to avail their commission even without uploading accounts of farmers. We are left with no option but to approach the court,” he said.

