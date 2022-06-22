Protesting AAP workers detained in Vadodara

A group of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, including the party’s city unit chief Mayank Sharma, was detained by Vadodara city police on Tuesday near Akota-Dandiya Bazaar Circle on Tuesday, during a protest demanding a reduction in electricity tariff in Gujarat. They were let off later in the day.

The AAP workers gathered in the area as part of a statewide protest on Tuesday and chanted slogans against the state govrenment demanding that the electricity tariff be brought down across Gujarat to reduce the burden on the common man.

Free electricity has been a promise of AAP in Gujarat with Delhi Chief Minister and party president Arvind Kejriwal’s frequent visits to the state ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls later this year.