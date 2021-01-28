Protester who died in Delhi cremated in Rampur village

The body of a 27-year-old protester who died during Tuesday’s anti-farm law agitation in Delhi was brought to his home in Rampur district on Wednesday morning, and cremated later in the day.

Several residents of Dibdiba, including government officials, were present when Navreet Singh’s body reached the village.

“Post-mortem of the body was conducted in Rampur today and its report stated that there were five injuries on the body. The report stated cause of death occurred due to head injury,” said Bilaspur Station House Officer Brijesh Yadav, adding that there was no law-and-order problem after the body arrived.

Later in the day, Singh’s final rites were conducted in the presence of his family members, said the family’s neighbour Arvinder Cheema.

Singh’s wife Manseet Kaur, who is in Australia at present, could not attend the final rites. “She could not come because flights from Australia are suspended,” said the deceased’s father, Sahab Singh, a farmer.

Singh, who completed schooling in Rampur, went to Australia for further studies. “Navreet had gone to Australia for completing his graduation. While staying in Australia, Navreet married Manseet Kaur. Navreet returned from Australia around over a year back while his wife is still there,” added Sahab Singh.

Several people from Rampur went to Delhi to participate in the protests. According to an official, Singh’s family said they did not know that he was at the demonstration as he had left home three days ago, claiming he was going to meet his relative in Uttarakhand’s Bajpur city. Sahab Singh, however, said the family was aware of Navreet’s presence at the protests.