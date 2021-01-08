Jio tower damaged; protest in front of Patanjali store in Haryana

Members of various farmers' organisations blocking the Reliance refilling station during their protest at Patran. (Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi)

Haryana Police Thursday lodged an FIR against unknown persons for damaging Reliance Jio tower by setting a portion of it on fire in village Jalalpur Kalan of Jind district.

In a complaint to the police, a technician of the company Manjeet Singh said they came to know about the incident when connectivity related problem came to their notice. A police official said they were probing the matter. This is first incident of such kind in Haryana, though over 1,550 Jio towers had allegedly been damaged by protestors in Punjab after farmers called for boycott of the firm.

The Haryana farmer leaders have been insisting not to damage any property. However, they have given a call to boycott products of companies owned by two corporates and a religious leader terming them “anti-farmer”. In Tohana town, the farmers indicated to get closed business establishments of these companies to show resentment against them.

Activists of an organisation, Andolan Vistar Morcha, staged a protest in front of a Patanjali store in Hisar, said sources. According to a Haryana farmer leader Mandeep Nathwan, the farmers had earlier staged a protest in front of a Reliance petrol pump at Ratia (Fatehabad).