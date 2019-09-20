Protest intensifies after fifth death due to stray cattle in Mansa, many party leaders attend

A day after a man died after his motorcycle collided with stray cattle while he was on his way from Haspur village to Jhunir in Mansa, protesters organised a candle march which attended by representatives from all political parties Thursday.

Mahavir Jain was the fifth person to have been killed in a mishap involving stray cattle in Mansa, in the month of September.

An ongoing protest by the Stray Cattle Sangharsh Committee reached its 7th day in Mansa. AAP’s state president Bhagwant Mann, while addressing the masses, said, “This is a serious issue for the state. Even bigger than farmers’ suicide and drugs problem in Punjab. I will be raising this issue in Parliament in the coming session. I too lost my dear friend Navneet Bhullar because of stray cattle menace on roads.”

Former Congress MLA from Mansa Mangat Rai Bansal, who was also part of the candle march, said, “The Punjab government has formed a 5 member sub-committee to deal with this issue and I am sure that it will be solved.”

Jagmeet Brar, senior vice-president of SAD, said, “I will be discussing the issue with party president Sukhbir Badal. The state governments has to find a solution to the problem, but as the problem is a countrywide one, it will be discussed with the SAD president so that the matter can be raised before the prime minister as well. I appreciate the role of Mansa residents for making it a public movement as the menace of stray cattle is taking many lives day after day.”

The Stray Cattle Sangharsh Committee had submitted a memorandum to the Mansa district administration on September 10 with a 48-hour ultimatum for observing a bandh on September 13. However, it continued as an indefinite dharna from September 13 onwards.

Advocate Gurlabh Singh, a member of the committee said, “The Mansa district administration is completely indifferent to this issue. Even on September 13, DC Mansa never came to listen to us, she had sent ADC to take memorandum. Over 100 persons are sitting on dharna every say but the administration is still indifferent. On Wednesday night, there was another death but we have not heard a word from administration till now. “

Manish Babby Danewalia, another member, said, “We will continue our dharna till we will not get a satisfactory solution of this menace. After our dharna, 56 stray cattle were picked from Mansa roads but the problem is very grave.”

Hardev Arshi, former CPI MLA, co-convenor of AAP, Aman Arora, representatives from Gau Raksha Dal, Bajrang Dal, Lok Insaaf Party and many others were also present at the protest.