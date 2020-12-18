Protest has support of anti-nationals, terrorists, Khalistanis, Communists: Gujarat Deputy CM

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel.

Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday said the farmers’ protest on the borders of Delhi against the Centre’s three new laws had the support of “anti-national elements, terrorists, Khalistanis, communists and pro-China people”.

Addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Panchmahal district, he said, “Anything can be achieved through negotiations, but just adamant approach of no discussion with a demand to repeal the law… We all are in a democracy… A law which has been passed by the Parliament, Rajya Sabha with majority, which has been assented to by the President…. what is the need to have Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha?”

The Kisan Sammellan was part of the BJP’s efforts to reach out to farmers amid the agitation against the new laws.

“If 50,000 out of 130 crore population come on to the streets asking to repeal a law, then tomorrow some other people will come and demand repeal of CAA… Anti-national elements will come together, terrorists from Kashmir and pro-Pakistan people will come together with instigation from Pakistan… if 50,000 anti-nationals come together and demand to repeal the law that abrogated Article 370, do we have to repeal the Act passed by Parliament? If 50,000 people demand, do we let Kashmir go (to Pakistan)? If 50,000 Communists get together and ask to give Ladakh to China, do we have to do so?,” he said.

“I tell the young generation… When the first war between India and China was fought… these Communists — those with the flag bearing symbols of sickle and hammer in the farmers’ agitation had openly supported China… These Khalitanis want to separate Punjab from India…,” Patel said.

“In the name of farmers, anti-national elements, terrorists, Khalistanis, Communists and pro-China people have sneaked into the agitation… We can see them having pizza, pakodi… All that is coming free of cost… Anti-national elements are giving them lakhs of rupees to stay put…,” Patel said.

