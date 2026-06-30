Protest against ‘economic blockade’ in Manipur escalates as Kuki-Zo groups try to enter ‘buffer zone’

Security forces use tear gas to disperse crowds as Kuki-Zo groups demand removal of blockade to let essential supplies enter Kangpokpi district.

Written by: Sukrita Baruah, Jimmy Leivon
2 min readGuwahatiJun 30, 2026 09:59 PM IST
Manipur Police have arrested 10 peopleThis comes amid a month-and-a-half-long ‘economic blockade’ by Naga groups, blocking the entry of goods and supplies into Kuki-Zo areas, as tensions escalated between the two communities (Representational Image)
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Tension flared up in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district Tuesday after Kuki-Zo protesters staged a demonstration at the border between Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, demanding the restoration of the supply of essential commodities along National Highway-2 into Kangpokpi.

This comes amid a month-and-a-half-long ‘economic blockade’ by Naga groups, blocking the entry of goods and supplies into Kuki-Zo areas, as tensions escalated between the two communities. Kangpokpi, a Kuki-Zo majority district, is the worst affected as both major routes through which goods enter the district have been blocked by Naga groups in Naga-majority Senapati district and the state capital, as reported earlier by The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, the protesters marched towards the ‘buffer zone’ — between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo inhabited areas, which have largely been heavily manned by security forces through the course of the conflict between the two communities since May 2023 — beyond Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district, where they alleged that the goods were being blockaded.

Security forces deployed at the ‘buffer zone’ stopped the procession from advancing, leading to a brief face-off with the demonstrators. As tensions escalated, security personnel used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd and prevent them from crossing the ‘buffer zone’.

48-hour ultimatum

Tuesday’s protest had been called by the Committee on Tribal Unity — a Kuki-Zo organisation in Kangpokpi -– after issuing a 48-hour “ultimatum” to the Centre and Manipur government on June 27 to restore the movement of goods on the highway. The group had said it would “undertake appropriate and pre-emptive democratic measures to safeguard the interests, rights and security of the general public” if the blockade wasn’t removed by Monday.

Highway blockades have been a recurring feature during the conflict and protests in Manipur, and have also been deployed on multiple occasions by the Kuki-Zo groups in Kangpokpi in the past. But with the conflict now turning into a three-way one — between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei, and Kuki-Zo and Naga communities — groups in Kangpokpi find themselves increasingly geographically isolated.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sukrita Baruah
Sukrita Baruah

Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges. Expertise and Experience Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts. Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities. Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East. Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for: Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms. Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More

 

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