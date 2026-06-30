Protest against ‘economic blockade’ in Manipur escalates as Kuki-Zo groups try to enter ‘buffer zone’

This comes amid a month-and-a-half-long ‘economic blockade’ by Naga groups, blocking the entry of goods and supplies into Kuki-Zo areas, as tensions escalated between the two communities (Representational Image)

Tension flared up in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district Tuesday after Kuki-Zo protesters staged a demonstration at the border between Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, demanding the restoration of the supply of essential commodities along National Highway-2 into Kangpokpi.

This comes amid a month-and-a-half-long ‘economic blockade’ by Naga groups, blocking the entry of goods and supplies into Kuki-Zo areas, as tensions escalated between the two communities. Kangpokpi, a Kuki-Zo majority district, is the worst affected as both major routes through which goods enter the district have been blocked by Naga groups in Naga-majority Senapati district and the state capital, as reported earlier by The Indian Express.