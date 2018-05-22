Protest during Iftaar: Four civilians injured in aerial firing by Army, says J&K Police

The villagers have claimed that at least four minor girls, two of them sisters, were injured in the firing. (Photo for representation purpose) The villagers have claimed that at least four minor girls, two of them sisters, were injured in the firing. (Photo for representation purpose)

Four civilians were injured on Monday when jawans of Rashtriya Rifles fired aerial shots to disperse stone-pelters during an iftaar organised by the Army in south Kashmir’s Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir Police has said.

In a press release issued on Monday night, police said, “Today, 21-05-2018, around the iftaar time an Army patrol of 34 RR had gone to the Jamia Masjid at D K Pora village for participating in iftaar with locals of the area. It is learnt that during the iftaar, some miscreants pelted (stones) on the Army…While withdrawing, the Army party fired some aerial shots. In the process, it is learnt that four injuries were reported to different hospitals. All the injured are stated to be stable. Out of four injured, one has been discharged from the hospital”.

While Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told The Indian Express that they are “ascertaining the details”, Superintendent of Police, Shopian, Shailendra Mishra said he “can’t talk anything beyond” the press release.0

The villagers have claimed that at least four minor girls, two of them sisters, were injured in the firing.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App