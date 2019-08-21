Ravi Das temple row: Protest by Dalits against demolition turns violent in Delhi

The protest against the demolition of a Ravidas temple in south Delhi turned violent as thousands of Dalit from various part of country hit the street, reported PTI.

The police restored to “mild lathicharge” and use tear gas after protesters set fire to two motorcycles and vandalised a police vehicle, causing injuries to a few policemen.

According to Devesh Srivastav, Joint CP, Southern Range, “Over 2000 agitators attacked police personnel and vandalised their car. The police personnel were admitted at various hospitals in the city including AIIMS.”

“We are investigating the situations, no arrest has been made, yet,” he added.

Harmit Singh, an injured police official said, “the agitated mobs started pelting stones at them and vandalised the cars with the slogans ‘Jai Bhim’. When police tried to chase the mobs, they went furious and vandalised the shops and cars in the area.”

Around 500 police personnel including the DSP and Joint CP southern range is monitoring the situations. The entire stretch of Govindpuri and Kalkaji was closed for the traffic.

Cries of ‘Jai Bhim’ rend the air as the protesters, who arrived from Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states, demanded that the government hand over the plot of land to the community and rebuild the temple.