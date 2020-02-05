Protest at Presidency University: Students gherao V-C’s office, confine her to campus for 16 hours

In picture, Presidency University (File photo) In picture, Presidency University (File photo)

Presidency University Vice-Chancellor Anuradha Lohia, who was gheraoed for over 16 hours by a section of protesting students, managed to exit the campus through a side door at 6 am on Wednesday.

However, the students are continuing with their protest and some of them are holding a sit-in in front of her office. The students had launched their protest around 2 pm on Monday, demanding repair works in three of the five wards of the 130-year-old Hindu Hostel be completed without delay and immediate reinstatement of eight sacked hostel employees.

They also demand that the V-C express regret in writing as female students were allegedly prevented from taking part in a convention over hostel renovation issue on the day of Saraswati Puja.

“She escaped through a side door in the morning. We will, however, continue with our protest to press our demands,” said a protesting student. Two wards of the Hindu Hostel, under repair for three years, were opened for students in November, 2018, following agitation by students. The V-C was not available for comment.

Hindu Hostel was shut down for repairs in July, 2015 and the hostel students were shifted to rented accommodation at New Town.

