Protest against ‘lockdown’ in valley: HC directs Punjab to maintain law and order

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday directed the authorities in Punjab and Chandigarh to connect and liaison with the district authorities and ensure law and order was not disturbed in the region in wake of a protest march called by some groups, including farmer unions, on September 15 against “unilateral revocation” of Article 370 and Article 35-A by the Centre last month and the ongoing “lockdown” in Kashmir valley.

The authorities were directed by the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Arun Palli “to work in tandem and complete co-ordination to take all possible measures permissible in law to ensure that the peace and tranquility within the state and the Union Territory of Chandigarh is not disturbed”.

The bench added that it needs to be ensured those planning the “agitations” are not successful “in taking law into their hands and disturb the public order”.

The order was passed in second hearing of a petition filed by a Chandigarh resident for maintenance of law and order in the region particularly Mohali and Chandigarh.

The petitioner expressed an apprehension that a large number of people from different parts of Punjab are going to assemble at Mohali on September 15 and then proceed to Chandigarh to “stage a dharna” against abrogation of the Articles 370 and 35-A of the Constitution of India. It is apprehended that “20,000 people” may move in a procession from Mohali to Chandigarh which “may create law and order problem and loss to the life and liberty of the public at large”, the plea said.

Punjab ADGP, Law and Order, Ishwar Singh earlier assured the court that all possible steps were being taken to maintain the law and order, adding the situation was in control. The HC on Friday also directed the authorities to ensure that the previous guidelines issued by it regarding holding of dharnas and processions to be carried out at a public place are complied with.

The division bench earlier during the hearing observed that it is duty of the state to maintain the law and order and expressed an apprehension that the authorities may not be able to stop the protestors in case they are not restricted at the respective borders of the districts from where the people are expected to march.

The case has been adjourned to September 20 for fresh status reports.

The Centre on August 5 had scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.