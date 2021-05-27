Protest against farm laws: Muted gatherings mark ‘Black Day’ in Punjab

Farmers observed a ‘Black Day’ marking six months of continued protests against the Centre’s contentious farm reforms, in Haryana’s Bhiwani on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Protesting farmers across Punjab marked the six months of agitation at the Delhi borders by hoisting black flags and burning effigies in villages and towns even as the fear of Covid-19 kept crowds at bay.

Protests were held in over 7,500 villages with gatherings of less than 50. Black flags were hoisted at 108 pakka dharnas outside shopping malls, petrol pumps, railway stations and toll plazas, which saw limited attendance. Block-level tractor marches were also organised at more than 20 places in Punjab.

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda), said that they were not aiming at any show of strength. “We just wanted to tell the government that the general sentiment of the masses against the three farm laws remains unchanged,” he said.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had given a nationwide call for Black Flag Day on May 26 to mark six months of their agitation at the Delhi borders. The leaders had, however, clarified that they were aiming for a symbolic protest, given the pandemic.