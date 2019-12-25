Ritwik Ghatak kin object to BJP’s use of his movies for pro-CAA campaign

Bengali filmmaker Ritwik Ghat. (File) Bengali filmmaker Ritwik Ghat. (File)

The family of noted Bengali filmmaker Ritwik Ghatak has objected to the use of his movie clips and dialogues by the BJP during its campaign in support of the new citizenship law and the proposed implementation of the NRC.

They condemned the BJP youth wing’s “misuse” of Ghatak’s movies to “defend the controversial and discriminatory” law and called it “unethical”. They also appealed to BJP to refrain from using Ghatak’s movies in the campaign.

BJP’s youth wing has been using dialogues and clippings from two movies of Ghatak: ‘Meghe Dhaka Tara’ (1960) and ‘Komal Gandhar’ (1961).

Some clippings show how people who migrated to India from erstwhile East Pakistan had to leave everything behind after the Partition.

‘Meghe Dhaka Tara’ revolves around a young woman who lives with his family, refugees from East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), and makes sacrifices for her family. ‘Komal Gandhar’ highlights refugees’ hardships in the aftermath of the Partition.

In a press statement, Ghatak’s family said, “We strongly condemn misappropriation and misuse of his (Ghatak’s) and his cinema by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to defend the controversial and discriminatory National Register of Citizen (NRC) and the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA)… Sri Ghatak’s cinema reflected his deep empathy for the underpriviledged, in particular the displaced and marginalised victims of political and social upheavals. He was secular to the bone as everyone who had known him can attest (to this fact), and his writings and cinema are proof of this.”

BJP leader Rantidev Sengupta denied that Ghatak’s movies were being used for political purposes. “Ritwik Ghatak’s film clippings are used for humanity, not for a political cause. They have misunderstood… The BJP has no intention to insult him,” Sengupta said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App