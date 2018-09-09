Protected rights fulcrum of any free, democratic society: CJI Dipak Misra

Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra at Bharti Vidyapeeth in Pune, on Saturday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) Chief Justice of India Deepak Misra at Bharti Vidyapeeth in Pune, on Saturday. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Saturday said that rights protected on a constitutional framework form the fulcrum of any democratic society. Speaking at the Dr Patangrao Kadam memorial public lecture series at Bharti Vidyapeeth, the CJI said, “We must exercise our right to live in a democratic and free society. Rights protected and guaranteed on a constitutional framework form the fulcrum of any democratic and free society.”

Reminding the audience that the rule of law will collapse if justice is not served, he said, “Interests are recognised and protected by the rule of justice. If this collapses, the rule of law shall automatically collapse.”

Justice A M Khanwilkar of Supreme Court said a nation is built is on the ideals of its citizens and the process needs contributions from every citizen. “A great nation is one which encourages an ordinary citizen to do extraordinary work. India needs a generation of institution builders to nurture the aspirations and take this country to its greater heights,” he said.

Also present on the occasion was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He expressed his faith in the judiciary, stating, “Our courts stand by real side of any story in order to ensure justice is delivered. Supreme Court has always demonstrated this and it has stood by the rule of law.”

Addressing the students, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Naresh H Patil said, “One must get into litigation with responsibility and not enter one for (the) mere sake of it. Future lawyers will need to be better aware of social and political conditions.”

