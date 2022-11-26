scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Protect identity of complainant, stick to probe deadline, CBI chief tells officers

The Lokpal is an independent statutory body established under Section 3 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 and it has been functioning since the appointment of its chairperson and eight members in March 2019.

Protecting the identity of the complainant and avoiding direct contact with him or her; not considering requests for withdrawal of the complainant; and focusing on the allegations rather than peripheral issues to complete the preliminary inquiry in a time-bound manner were some of the directions from CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal to the agency’s investigation officers (IOs) with regard to handling matters received from the Lokpal, it has been learnt.

The Lokpal is an independent statutory body established under Section 3 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 and it has been functioning since the appointment of its chairperson and eight members in March 2019.

The government had in March 2020 issued a format for filing corruption complaints against public servants with the Lokpal.

Sources told The Indian Express that the CBI Director recently issued these directions, asking officials to protect the identity of the complainant during the preliminary inquiry. “It was conveyed that the Lokpal underlined that the identity of the complainant should be protected and that’s why, the complainant may not be directly contacted or examined in ordinary course. If there is a compelling requirement for collecting some important document or some information, and the IO wants to contact the complainant, in such a situation, the IO should should send a proposal justifying the reasons to the policy division for further taking up the matter with the office of the Lokpal,” sources said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...Premium
Ex-ISI boss, ‘mullah general’ Asim Munir is Pakistan Army chi...
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water

Sources said it was also conveyed that the agency should not entertain any request from the complainant for withdrawing the complaint, during the preliminary inquiry. “The IOs should inquire all the allegations levelled by the complainant in the complaint during the preliminary inquiry and should focus on the allegations and not on the peripheral issues,” sources said, citing the directions.

It has been also conveyed to the CBI officials that the preliminary inquiry should be conducted with promptness and concluded within the deadline as prescribed by the Lokpal.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-11-2022 at 03:47:13 am
Next Story

School Jobs Scam: TMC lashes out at HC judge’s party recognition remark

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close