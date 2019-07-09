ED to interrogate Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in Rose Valley chit fund case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on July 19 in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

According to IANS, a senior official said Chatterjee, who has been spotted at multiple Rose Valley events, would be questioned under the money laundering act and his statement would be recorded. The ED would look into any monetary transactions Chatterjee had with Rose Valley Group chairman Gautam Kundu.

The actor came under the ED scanner after his name cropped up while interrogating Gautam Kundu in jail a few days ago. Earlier, a Tollywood actress, who has starred opposite Prosenjit in multiple films, had also been questioned by the ED.

On Monday, the central probe agency also questioned Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra in the case. As per the ED, they asked Mitra how he knew the owner of Rose Valley and if he was benefitted from him. This was the first time that Mitra was interrogated in the case.

Rose Valley scam is linked to many TMC leaders, including a few MPs. Some of them have been questioned by the CBI and ED. The ED alleged that politicians were bribed to facilitate the smooth functioning of the ponzi scheme. It had arrested the chairman of the Rose Valley Group, Gautam Kundu, in March 2015 on money laundering charges.

The group allegedly floated 27 companies to run various schemes and collected Rs 17,520 crore from depositors in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar.