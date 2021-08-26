Proposal to rename Miyaganj gram sabha to ‘Mayaganj’ sent to UP govt

The Unnao district administration has written to the Uttar Pradesh government recommending to change the name of Miyaganj block — a gram sabha in the district — to “Mayaganj”.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, “A proposal was presented by Miyaganj gram panchayat to change the name to Mayaganj. The proposal came through the Chief Development Officer and the local SDM. We have forwarded the proposal to the government for further action.”

In a letter written to the Panchayati Raj Department of the state, the DM said that proceedings to change the name of the gram sabha were started after a letter from BJP MLA from Safipur, Bamba Lal Diwakar, in this regard.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Diwakar said the idea to change the name came from a speech made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly elections. “During an election rally in 2017, Adityanath-ji had said that if there was a BJP government in the state, the name would be Mayaganj and not Miyaganj. Following up on that, I had spoken to the CM about the name change and he had asked me to send a proposal,” said Diwakar. “We will wait for it to get finalised,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Rama Shankar Singh Patel made a similar demand for Mirzapur district. “I want Mirzapur to be renamed as Vindhya Dham. With guidance from the chief minister, several tourist places have been renamed,” said Patel, a BJP MLA from Marihan constituency in Mirzapur district.