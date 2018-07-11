Proposal for simultaneous polls bid to establish tyranny of few: Congress

Congress senior Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Files) Congress senior Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (Files)

The Congress on Tuesday rejected the Central government’s proposal for simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and state Assemblies, saying it was a “constitutional perversity” and was an attempt to “establish the tyranny of a few”. It claimed that proposal went against the grain of the basic structure of the Constitution and will of the people.

The Law Commission recently held two-day consultations with political parties to determine the feasibility of the “one nation, one elections” concept, however, the main opposition party avoided presenting its views on the issue. Political parties remained divided on the issue, with just SAD, AIADMK, SP and TRS supporting the idea. On Tuesday, the BJD and YSRCP expressed their support for the proposed move.

Claiming that parties with a larger footprint were set to benefit in campaign, spending and publicity from the simultaneous polls, the Congress said: “…the voices of regional parties would be submerged in the din.”

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that holding simultaneous elections would require the dissolution of several legislative Assemblies “which are still halfway (or less) through their terms” which would be a betrayal of the electorate in those states.”

“…This would be even more preposterous in case Parliament was to be dissolved for some reason prior to the completion of its tenure. Won’t then the country be ruled by President’s rule? This can only result in dictatorship of a few and tyranny of some unelected,” Singhvi said.

