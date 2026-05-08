Proposal for Arunachal’s Kalai-II hydel project skips mentioning ‘endangered bird habitat’

A THDC India Ltd proposal seeking clearance for diversion of 869.35 hectares of semi-evergreen forest for the 1,200 MW Kalai-II hydroelectric project in Arunachal Pradesh has been placed before the Environment Ministry’s forest advisory committee (FAC) in the habitat of the critically endangered White-Bellied Heron, as per proposal documents submitted to FAC.

However, the proposal to the Centre does not make any mention of the species. The FAC, which grants clearances for use of forest land for non-forest purposes, is slated to appraise the project on May 8.

Planned in Anjaw district bordering China, the Rs 14,176.26 crore run-of-the-river project is proposed on the Lohit river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra and will involve construction of a 128.5 m concrete gravity dam and an underground powerhouse.