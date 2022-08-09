Prophet row: Navika gets SC protection from arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to Times Network Group Editor Navika Kumar in connection with FIRs over a TV show during which former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Kumar’s counsel senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told a bench of Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli that she had “only anchored the show and said nothing (on the subject)”.

The debate was about Gyanvapi, Rohatgi told the court, and one of the contestants “suddenly started speaking and the other contestant retorted”. Rohatgi said Kumar had “tried to douse the fire by saying that we have to go by Constitution”.