Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Prophet remark row: SC transfers all FIRs against Naveen Kumar Jindal to Delhi Police

A bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh also extended interim protection to Jindal till the probe is concluded by Delhi police.

Former Media Head of BJP Naveen Kumar Jindal (File)

The Supreme Court on Friday directed that all FIRs against expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal lodged across the country in connection with his alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad be transferred to Delhi Police.

The top court allowed Jindal to move Delhi High Court for quashing of FIRs lodged over his alleged remarks and said
all future FIRs would also be transferred to Delhi Police for investigation.

“All FIRs to be transferred to Delhi Police IFSO Unit. No precipitative action or further FIRs against the accused for eight weeks so he can pursue his appropriate remedy before the Delhi High Court,” the bench said.

The apex court had earlier provided similar relief to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with
FIRs/complaints lodged against her in several states over her remarks on the Prophet during a TV debate.

It had said the FIRs would be probed by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police.

Sharma’s remark on the Prophet during a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and drew sharp reactions
from many Gulf countries. The BJP subsequently suspended her from the party.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 02:28:24 pm
