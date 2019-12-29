Property damage: 140 get notices for Rs 40 lakh in Meerut

The UP government had decided to compensate for the loss of public property from the protesters. (Express photo/Representational Image) The UP government had decided to compensate for the loss of public property from the protesters. (Express photo/Representational Image)

The Meerut administration has demanded close to Rs 25,000 each from more than 140 people for damage incurred in the city during violence amid anti-CAA protests on December 20, which left five people dead.

Additional District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Tiwari told The Sunday Express that showcause notices have been sent to all those named in the FIRs related to the violence.

According to the estimate prepared by the Public Works Department, Nagar Nigam, Meerut Development Authority and Road Transport Office for police vehicles that were damaged, the total cost of the damaged property in the city is Rs 40.87 lakh, Tiwari said. He added that as per orders of the Supreme Court, the total cost will be split among all those named in the FIRs.

Tiwari said the showcause notices sent to 145 people this week stated that “prima facie” there is reason to believe that “you are responsible” for the damage incurred and they have been given time to defend themselves before any action is taken. He said the notices do not mention specifics but only a rough calculation of the total cost of the property damaged divided by the number of accused.

The amount of Rs 40.87 lakh was arrived at based on the calculation on the first day. Damages are being sought for a broken grill on a divider, a divider, a police checkpost that was set on fire, police mobile cars and motorcycles among other things.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App