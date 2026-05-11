‘Proof of failure’: Rahul Gandhi on PM’s WFH, Metro tips amid West Asia crisis

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for collective participation of the people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges, urging measures to reduce the consumption of petroleum products and conserve foreign exchange reserves, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that running the country is “no longer within the reach of a compromised PM” and that it was a step to “escape accountability” by the government.

Rahul Gandhi said that the PM demanded sacrifices from the public yesterday – don’t buy gold, don’t go abroad, use less petrol, cut down on fertilizers and cooking oil, take the Metro for commute and work from home. “These aren’t sermons – these are proofs of failure. In 12 years, he’s brought the country to such a pass that the public has to be told what to buy, what not to buy, where to go, where not to go,” said Gandhi, in a post on X.