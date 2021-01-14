Promote drip irrigation to grow sugar cane: Dadasaheb Bhuse

Sugar mills in the state should start a drive to promote sugarcane cultivation through drip irrigation, Agriculture Minister Dadasaheb Bhuse said Wednesday.

In a meeting with representatives of agriculture universities, sugarcane promoters and experts, Bhuse said: “Experiments should be encouraged to improve the quality of sugarcane. We have to find ways to enhance the quality, as well as a higher yield.”

He added that Maharashtra, with over 200 sugar mills, can bring about a major transformation by making farmers grow cane using water conservation technologies like drip irrigation.