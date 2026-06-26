Promised Dubai job, trapped in Oman: 22-year-old Jharkhand woman desperate to return

She and another woman who went with her claim their passports were taken away after landing in Oman and told to pay over Rs 1 lakh if they wanted to go back home

Written by: Shubham Tigga
5 min readRanchiJun 26, 2026 07:10 AM IST
Promised Dubai job, trapped in Oman: 22-year-old Jharkhand woman desperate to returnshortly before departure from Delhi, she and two other women from Simdega were allegedly informed that they would instead be travelling to Oman.
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What appeared to be a promising overseas job opportunity for a 22-year-old Adivasi woman from Jharkhand’s Simdega district has turned into a desperate struggle to return home, with the woman alleging that she was persuaded to travel to Oman after being promised work in Dubai and is now stranded there.

Preeti Kujur told The Indian Express over the phone from Oman that she was recruited earlier this year through a network of agents who assured her of employment in Dubai as a domestic worker. However, shortly before departure from Delhi, she and two other women from Simdega were allegedly informed that they would instead be travelling to Oman.

When they objected, recruiters allegedly assured them that they would be moved to Dubai after working in Oman for a few months. Based on those assurances, the women agreed to travel to Oman in February this year, she said.

Kujur alleged that after arriving in Oman, she and other workers were kept in an accommodation for about a week and were not allowed to move freely. “Immediately after we reached the airport in Oman, we were attended to by the Omani agent who seized our phones and locked us in a room arranged for the workers,” she claimed.

The case first came to light after Adivasi rights activist Augustina Soren, who works on issues concerning tribal women in Jharkhand, raised the matter with authorities and sought an intervention for Kujur’s return.

‘Pay Rs 1.2 lakh…’

Kujur claimed that when she expressed her desire to return to India, she was told that money spent on her travel and recruitment would have to be repaid before she could leave.

She alleged that she was employed as a domestic worker, but was made to perform extensive duties beyond what she had expected. “The recruiters told me to pay Rs 1.2 lakh if I want to return…,” she alleged.

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Another Adivasi woman from Simdega, Rekha Kerketta (25), who travelled to Oman along with Kujur later, escaped and returned soon after a month using her own expenses, she said.

Kerketta told The Indian Express that all three women from Simdega had agreed to travel, believing they were headed to Dubai. She alleged that they learned only shortly before departure that their destination had been changed to Oman. “We objected because we wanted to go only to Dubai. But we were told we would work in Oman for a few months and then be moved there. We had no choice, as they had already spent money on us. It was a trap,” Kerketta said.

Kerketta confirmed Kujur’s account that after landing in Oman, local agents received them at the airport and took away their passports and phones. She alleged that they were locked for several days before being taken to their employers.

“For five to six days, we stayed there without our phones and passports. Every day we were taken to an office where employers would come and select workers,” she said.

Way back home

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Kerketta said she decided to return after a few days of work and informed her employer and agents that she did not wish to continue in Oman. She alleged that she was told she would have to pay approximately Rs 1 lakh before being allowed to leave.

“My family arranged the money, which was transferred through the recruitment chain. My family also paid for my return ticket, taking the total expenditure to around Rs 1.4 lakh,” Kerketta said, adding that only after the payment was made was she able to return to India.

She is currently working in Mumbai. “I escaped and returned, while another woman worker does not want to return as she is fine at the home in Oman where she is working… However, Preeti wants to return, but no one is there to help,” she said.

Initiating action

Shikha Lakra, who is associated with the State Migrant Workers Cell under the Jharkhand Labour Department, told The Indian Express that the department has established contact with Kujur and initiated efforts to facilitate her return.

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“The woman has been contacted by the department. A request has been made to the Indian embassy for assistance. The embassy is in touch with her, and we are continuously following up on the matter,” Lakra said.

Preeti said she is not stranded alone, but is with another worker from Kerala who also wants to return home. “A girl from Kerala is extremely sick. Her health is deteriorating day by day, and with no proper meals served to us, she will lose her life. We just want to go back to our village,” she said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Shubham Tigga
Shubham Tigga

Shubham Tigga is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, presently based in Pune, where he covers the intersections of infrastructure, labor, and the modern economy. His reporting focuses on civil aviation, urban mobility, the gig economy, and workers' unions, providing critical insights into how transit and commercial sectors impact the daily lives of citizens. Expertise & Background Before moving to Pune, he reported extensively from his home state of Chhattisgarh, where he focused on Indigenous (Adivasi) issues, environmental justice, and grassroots struggles in mainland India. This experience gives him a unique lens through which he analyzes the impact of large-scale infrastructure projects on local communities. Academic Foundation He is an alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), where he honed his skills in investigative reporting and ethical journalism. His academic training, combined with his field experience in Central India, allows him to navigate complex socio-economic landscapes with nuance and accuracy. You can reach out to him on LinkedIn ... Read More

 

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