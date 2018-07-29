Projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in pipeline: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that besides “Rs 60,000 crore investment on ground”, Uttar Pradesh has got projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore in the pipeline. “Five months ago, we had signed MoUs worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore during the investors’ summit in presence of the Prime Minister. We have got more than Rs 60,000 crore investment on ground during a short period, which is important for UP as during the previous BSP and SP regimes, investments of Rs 57,000 crore and Rs 50,000 crore came in five years,” he said.

Pointing out that besides succeeding in getting Rs 60,000 crore investment in just one year, the Chief Minister said the state currently had investment worth approximately Rs 50,000 crore in the pipeline, which too would be started soon.

Adityanath said his government has also tried to remove regional imbalance in investments for all-round development of the entire state. Of the total Rs 60,000 crore investment, 51 per cent is for Paschimanchal (western UP), 27 per cent for Madhyanchal (central parts of the state) and Bundelkhand, and 22 per cent for Purvanchal (eastern UP), he said.

Attacking previous governments, Adityanath said, “There was a time when investors were eager to leave UP. This situation was there before 2017. We tried to improve the work culture and made better environment for the investments that instilled confidence among the industrialists,” he said.

The CM also invited all the participants to attend Kumbh-2019 in Allahabad.

