Project Dolphin: Minister pulls up officials over slow pace of work

UNION JAL Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is learnt to have expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of the approval process for Project Dolphin at a meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) on Ganga on Tuesday. According to sources, Shekhawat said that although Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned the project in many of his speeches, the ground situation remained unchanged, with work yet to begin.

The ETF on Ganga, which met under Shekhawat’s chairmanship on Tuesday, is the second highest decision-making body on Ganga, after the National Ganga Council (NGC) headed by the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, when an official of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change gave a detailed progress report of the activities planned under Project Arth Ganga, Shekhawat is learnt to have asked him about Project Dolphin. According to sources, the official replied that a draft cabinet note had been prepared on Project Dolphin, and a detailed proposal would be ready soon. Shekhawat is then learnt to have remarked that the ministry needs to expedite the process of finalising Project Dolphin.

Project Dolphin is one of the activities planned under Arth Ganga, an ambitious inter-ministerial initiative of the government, which was approved at the first meeting of the NGC under the chairmanship of the PM on December 14, 2019.