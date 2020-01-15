Project Aapda Mitra: NDMA to train 200 volunteers in Moga

Joint Advisor, NDMA, Nawal Prakash said that the volunteers will undergo two-week rigorous training in batches of 25 each in basic skills with focus on flood relief. (Representational Image) Joint Advisor, NDMA, Nawal Prakash said that the volunteers will undergo two-week rigorous training in batches of 25 each in basic skills with focus on flood relief. (Representational Image)

With district Moga in Punjab getting approval as one of the thirty pilot districts by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for launching a project Aapda Mitra to train community volunteers in flood rescue and rehabilitation, a team from NDMA reviewed arrangements to execute the training in the district.

Aapda Mitra is a centrally-sponsored scheme by the NDMA aiming to impart training to the 200 community volunteers in disaster response in the 30 most flood-prone districts identified across the country on the basis of past floods.

A team comprising of Joint Advisor, NDMA, Nawal Prakash and Project Associate, Aapda Mitra, Brajesh Jaiswal held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans at his office on Tuesday. Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM, Moga) Satwant Singh and SDM, Dharamkot, Dr Narinder Singh Dhaliwal were also present in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner apprised the team that Dharamkot SDM has been made incharge of the training and the volunteers have been identified by the district administration. He also assured the team that the training will be started as soon as possible.

Prakash said that the focus of the scheme is to identify and train community volunteers to build their capacity for mitigating disasters. The volunteers will be trained to respond to the immediate needs of the community during emergency situations like floods, he added.

He said that the volunteers will undergo two-week rigorous training in batches of 25 each in basic skills with focus on flood relief, adding that these volunteers will be able to act as first responders and assist the community in effective disaster response and assist the district administration in providing immediate relief to the affected people.

