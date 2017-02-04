Prohibitory order at Marina revoked

The prohibitory order imposed at Marina in the wake of the recent protracted pro-jallikattu agitation there was lifted on Saturday, with the City Police saying such a situation does not exist now. “The present assessment indicates that a situation which warranted the promulgation of an order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code does not exist. Hence, the prohibitory order promulgated on January 28 has been rescinded,” a City Police release said.

However, the “regulatory order” under section 41 of the Chennai City Police Act “is presently in force to regulate

assemblies (and) processions,” it said.

“It is also informed that assemblies, processions, demonstrations and fasts would not be permitted on the stretch

of Marina commencing from Napier Bridge to Light House,” it said.

Commissioner S George “has thanked” the citizens of Chennai for their co-operation in enforcing the prohibitory

order, “despite inconvenience,” it added.

Prohibitory order was clamped at Marina last Saturday with police saying despite its warning, social media messages

continued to do the rounds asking youth to congregate in the area which had witnessed week-long pro-Jallikkattu protests.

“In the interest of preservation of peace and tranquility in Chennai and to curtail the nefarious design of

anti-socials and anti-nationals attempting to disrupt public peace and order, a prohibitory order under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code has been promulgated in Marina,” city police had said then.

The police had said the prohibitory order would be in force till February 12 and cover the areas under police

station limits of Marina, Mylapore, Ice House, Foreshore Estate, Triplicane and Anna Square.

On January 23, police had dispersed pro-Jallikattu protesters who had stay put at Marina for a week and later

violence erupted across the city with rioters targeting police personnel, their vehicles and a police station.

