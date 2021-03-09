Prohibition policy in the interest of women’s safety, says Rupani

Speaking in the Gujarat Assembly on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Monday, Chief Minsiter Vijay Rupani strongly defended the prohibition policy of the state government in the interest of safety and security of women.

Rupani said that the reason that a woman can move freely on her two-wheeler till late night during Navratri in Gujarat is due to prohibition policy. He also expressed wish that women take leadership in diverse fields from space to animal husbandry.

“Women’s safety and security is government’s responsibility. And therefore, Gujarat is having prohibition policy. Liquor is a social evil. We do not give relaxation to prohibition. The day we relax prohibition, women’s safety will be affected… a woman can ride a two-wheeler and reach home alone at 2 am during Nav-ratri. It is because of darubandi (prohibition),” Rupani said.

Citing some of the initiatives by his government, the CM said that his government strengthened laws against chain-snatching and rape of minor girls to deter such crimes.

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel declared an additional grant of Rs 1 crore for all 13 women MLAs of the House.

Rupani also attended a function at Mahatma Mandir to celebrate International Women’s Day where a system to deposit remuneration of Anganwadi workers in their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) was launched.

A release said that at the function, Rupani declared that under the Vhali Dikri scheme, the state government has entered an agreement with the Life Insurance Corporation of India giving responsibility as fund manager to the latter.