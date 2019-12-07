Progressive Punjab Investors Summit: Man breached Captain’s security wearing satin ribbon of entry card

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File/Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh (File/Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

All that Amandeep Singh used to reach Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, breaching the security during Progressive Punjab Investors Summit session, was a satin ribbon used to tag the customised entry cards issued to delegates, officials and media.

As per the CCTV footage, the Dera Bassi resident was seen entering the venue behind a team of journalists.

He did not have any entry card but was wearing the satin ribbon around his neck. The security personnel deployed at the entry did not even bother to ask for the entry card that .

Sources in the government said, the inquiry marked to Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dyalan is yet to be submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office. The footage, however, has shown that the security personnel were lax.

“They were lax not only at the entry point but also near the aisle. The man entered alongwith the mediapersons, he sat in the CM’s session. Then he got up from his seat, walked to the aisle and reached dangerously close to the dais where the CM was seated. He stood near the CM for two minutes. Nobody from his (CM’s) security reacted to the situation. It was after an official from the CMO reacted that the security personnel came on the scene. All this is shocking,” said an official, privy to the developments.

The lapse is being taken very seriously and sources indicated that heads may roll after the inquiry report is submitted.

While it is being felt that Amandeep did not mean any harm and he just wanted to report his problem to the CM after he felt that the DSP and SHO of his area were not helping him, but things could have developed in a different way too. “They could have done anything…,” said a functionary.

He added that all these points were being taken very seriously and action would follow.

If the need be, CM’s security would also be reviewed.

Amandeep had breached CM’s security at the summit with a complain that the police of Dera Bassi was not giving him justice even after court orders in a case of property.

