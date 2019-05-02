Profile in terror: Masood Azhar

1999 IC-814 Hijack: On December 24, an Indian Airlines flight carrying 176 passengers from Kathmandu was hijacked by terrorists from Pakistan who later turned out to be relatives of Masood Azhar. The flight was taken to Kandahar in then Taliban-administered Afghanistan. Following days of negotiations, passengers were released after Masood Azhar, then incarcerated in India, was handed over to the terrorists.

2001 J&K Assembly Attack: After reaching Pakistan, Masood Azhar formed the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). On October 1, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist drove an IED-laden vehicle to the J&K Assembly and blew it up. The explosion killed 38 people.

2001 Parliament Attack: Five terrorists of the group breached Parliament’s security in a car carrying a Home Ministry label on December 13 and opened indiscriminate fire. Over a hundred politicians were in Parliament when the attack took place. The terrorists were killed but seven people, including security personnel and a gardener, lost their lives. The attack brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.

Attacks in Kashmir during 2014-15: Following the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, JeM became active in Kashmir again after a prolonged lull. It formed the ‘Afzal Guru Shaheed Squad’ which carried out a series of attacks on police stations and Army camps in Kathua, Samba, Handwara and Pulwama, leading to the deaths of over a dozen security personnel.

2016 Pathankot attack: Four heavily-armed members of the Afzal Guru squad entered the high security premises of the Indian Air Force base at Pathankot on January 2. Six security personnel died in the attack.

2016 Nagrota attack: On the morning of November 29 at around 5.30 am, three JeM militants in Indian police uniform attacked a unit of the Army’s 166 Field Regiment in the town of Nagrota, near Jammu city. Four Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed.

2016 Uri attack: On September 18, four JeM militants attacked an Indian Army Brigade headquarters in Uri near the Line of Control in a pre-dawn ambush. They were said to have lobbed 17 grenades in three minutes. As a rear administrative base camp with tents caught fire, 17 Army personnel were killed during the attack.

2019 Pulwama attack: On February 14 at 3.30 pm, a convoy of 78 vehicles transporting more than 2,500 CRPF personnel came under attack from an IED-laden vehicle driven by a JeM suicide attacker at Lethpora in Pulwama. Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed.