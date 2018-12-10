Prof Mushirul Hasan, renowned historian, passes away at 71

Padma Shri Professor Mushirul Hasan, a renowned historian who served as vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, passed away early Monday morning. He was 71. A former Director General of the National Archives of India, Hasan has been credited for writing extensively on the partition of India, and histories of Islam in south-Asia. He served as the Pro Vice-Chancellor of Jamia between 1992-96 and later in the capacity of VC between 2004-09.

“He met with a road accident about two years ago and was mostly bed-ridden after that. He was also undergoing dialysis for kidney problems,” former secretary to Jamia Vice chancellor, Zafar Nawaz Hashmi, told PTI. He added, “Some health complications emerged and he was taken to hospital post midnight. He passed away there this morning.”

Hasan, who has been known for his contribution to social sciences was also the former Vice-Chairman, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, former president of Indo-Iran Society in Iran Embassy and former president of Indian History Congress in 2002 among numerous other posts he held in his illustrious career.

A Historian, A Teacher, A Vice-Chancellor, An Archivist: Mushir ul Hasan blended all fine qualities of our syncretic culture and scholarship. His work and his books continue to shape our consciousness. Condolences to Prof Zoya Hasan & others in his family. https://t.co/wtBeAoKKut — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) December 10, 2018

The CPI(M) general secretary remembered Hasan as a blend of syncretic culture and scholarship. “A Historian, A Teacher, A Vice-Chancellor, An Archivist: Mushir ul Hasan blended all fine qualities of our syncretic culture and scholarship. His work and his books continue to shape our consciousness. Condolences to Prof Zoya Hasan & others in his family,” Yechury tweeted.

Hasan’s namaz-e-Janaza will be performed at 1 pm at Babul Ilm and at 2 pm at Jamia Mosque. The burial will take place at the Jamia graveyard.