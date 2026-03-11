Prof Hermann Kulke, renowned Indologist who became global voice of Odisha history, passes away

Eminent historian and Indologist, Prof Hermann Kulke, considered the foremost global voice of Odisha’s culture and history, died on Tuesday. He was 87 years old.

Born in Berlin in 1938, Kulke was a Professor Emeritus of South and Southeast Asian History at Kiel University in Germany. He completed his PhD in Indology on the temple city of Chidambaram from Freiburg University in 1967, and his D.Litt on Gajapati Kingship and the Jagannath Cult from Heidelberg University in 1975.

He was a founding member and coordinator of the first two Orissa Research Projects of the German Research Council and taught Indian history for 21 years at the South Asia Institute at Heidelberg University.