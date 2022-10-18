Production of AK-203 rifles to begin in India by year end: Russian official

An Indo-Russian joint venture will begin manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles at a facility in Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year, a senior Russian official has said.

The Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited was set up in 2019 to produce the Russian-origin Kalashnikov assault rifles in Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi district.

“The Korwa Ordnance Factory is ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles by the end of 2022,” said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev.

Rosoboronexport is Russia’s state-run defence entity that oversees various key military projects, including those in foreign countries.

“Our plans include 100 per cent localisation of the production of legendary Russian assault rifles in India,” Mikheev said.

“In future, the joint venture may increase production and modernise facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform,” he said.

Rosoboronexport said the AK-203 rifles are fitted with integral Picatinny rails for a convenient and easy mounting of sights and tactical accessories, enabling the effective use of weapons in various conditions.

The company is attending the five-day DefExpo in Gandhinagar, which began on October 18.

“During the exhibition, Rosoboronexport will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203 for the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies of the country,” the company said in a statement.

“In addition, the company will present a wide range of additional modern equipment designed both for customising the assault rifle itself and for equipping personnel,” it said.