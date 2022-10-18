scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Production of AK-203 rifles to begin in India by year end: Russian official

Rosoboronexport is Russia's state-run defence entity that oversees various key military projects, including those in foreign countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Kalashnikov rifles manufacturing facility in Amethi in 2019 (PTI)

An Indo-Russian joint venture will begin manufacturing AK-203 assault rifles at a facility in Uttar Pradesh by the end of this year, a senior Russian official has said.
The Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited was set up in 2019 to produce the Russian-origin Kalashnikov assault rifles in Korwa Ordnance Factory in Amethi district.

“The Korwa Ordnance Factory is ready to start manufacturing Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles by the end of 2022,” said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev.

Rosoboronexport is Russia’s state-run defence entity that oversees various key military projects, including those in foreign countries.

Opinion |The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards strengthening India’s nuclear umbrella

“Our plans include 100 per cent localisation of the production of legendary Russian assault rifles in India,” Mikheev said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
It’s time to put the World in the World CupPremium
It’s time to put the World in the World Cup
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...Premium
The path to deterrence: Arihant SLBM launch a significant step towards st...
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...Premium
‘Whatever we’ve done or do in 2022 can only bring inflation down in mid-2...
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s responsePremium
ExplainSpeaking: Reading Global Hunger Index and Indian govt’s response

“In future, the joint venture may increase production and modernise facilities to manufacture advanced rifles based on the Kalashnikov assault rifle platform,” he said.

Rosoboronexport said the AK-203 rifles are fitted with integral Picatinny rails for a convenient and easy mounting of sights and tactical accessories, enabling the effective use of weapons in various conditions.

Don't miss |India among top 25 countries that export defence products: Rajnath

The company is attending the five-day DefExpo in Gandhinagar, which began on October 18.

Advertisement

“During the exhibition, Rosoboronexport will discuss with the Indian side the production and supply of AK-203 for the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies of the country,” the company said in a statement.

“In addition, the company will present a wide range of additional modern equipment designed both for customising the assault rifle itself and for equipping personnel,” it said.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:14:08 am
Next Story

Watch: Bank manager confronts armed robber with plier in Rajasthan, prevents robbery

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement