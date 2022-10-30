Product delay shadow on new Parliament building deadline

Procurement of some foreign products for the new Parliament building, including multi-media systems to make it paper-less and network switches, was running behind schedule even as November — the month set as the official deadline for the completion of the building — begins in two days, sources in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said.

A ministry official said multimedia systems had been delayed due to the war in Ukraine, while supply of network switches was running two years behind schedule. The official said the delay gives way to the possibility of zeroing in on local options to meet the deadline.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who visited the site along with ministry officials on Saturday said construction was in full swing. On the exact date for the opening of the new Parliament, Puri said: “We will make a determination on the precise date.”

Puri tweeted: “Another visit today to review the work at the temple of democracy — Independent India’s very own new Parliament building. Construction in full swing. Architectural elements & traditional motifs drawn from India’s rich cultural heritage taking shape.” He also shared photos of the under-construction Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and ministerial offices in the new Parliament building on his Twitter handle.

The construction of the triangular building next to the existing Parliament House began in January 2021 and was scheduled to be completed by November this year, in time for the Winter Session. In response to a question in the Lok Sabha on August 4, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore had said the new building was “70%” complete and the targeted date of completion was “November 2022”.