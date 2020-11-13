Producing urea using natural gas as coal supply hampered: NFL

The PMC-Medical Education Trust, which is going to start the medical college and teaching hospital, had submitted its proposal on August 19 for admission of 100 students in next academic year.

The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), a Government of India undertaking, under administrative control of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has continued urea production at its plants in Punjab, and also supplied fertilizers to farmers even during the ongoing “rail roko” stir in state.

A release issued by the company said it produces around 10 lakh MT urea (5200 MT) per day at its Bathinda and Nangal plants in Punjab.

It said NFL’s production operations were initially impacted due to non-supply of coal, which is used for steam generation in plants during the production of urea. Both the plants require around 2,000 MT of coal everyday but its supply remained suspended.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the NFL executives switched to using natural gas in the boilers which was, otherwise, a very costly affair. The company also made arrangement to pick coal from its nearby Panipat unit as a temporary arrangement. But this resulted in huge transportation costs to the company. With these collective actions, the company was able to sustain plants in Punjab under the crisis.

