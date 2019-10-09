Produce underworld don on October 17: Surat Court on Prafful sarees extortion case

The Surat District Court on Monday sent a reminder to Sabarmati Jail authorities in Ahmedabad to produce underworld don Fazlur Rehman in court on October 17 during the hearing of an extortion case in which Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty is allegedly involved.

Sunanda appeared in the Surat court on September 30 in the case filed by Pankaj Agrawal, owner of Prafful sarees, Surat, against Sunanda Shetty, her husband Surendra Shetty, Fazlur Rehman and others in 2003.

Surat police arrested Fazlur Rehman on a transfer warrant from Tihar jail in 2010. Police also filed separate chargesheet over his role in the case. Surendra Shetty and Sunanda Shetty were also arrested and let out on bail. However, Surendra died a few years ago in Mumbai.

In a discharge application filed by Sunanda’s lawyer, the Surat Court on September 18 passed an order asking her to be present in court on September 30. Further hearing was fixed October 17.

Rehman’s lawyer Arnish Khyali said, “Fazlur will definitely be present in the court October 17. Court will proceed on the basis of evidence.”

According to the case, actress Shilpa Shetty featured in an advertisement for Prafful Sarees to be aired on television in 1998.

The contract was for one year but the advertisement was aired for four more years, following which Sunanda and Surendra allegedly demanded more money from Agrawal.

The pair then allegedly roped in underworld don Fazlur Rehman to settle the issue. Rehman allegedly threatened Pankaj Agrawal for the payment.