Procurement of Covid vaccine: No bids, UP extends global tender deadline again

Failing to get a response from vaccine manufacturers, the Uttar Pradesh government has once again extended the last date of submission of bids for its global tender for procurement of 4 crore Covid vaccine doses by another 10 days to June 10.

The government had earlier extended the deadline from May 21 to May 31, and also relaxed some of the conditions for the vaccine manufacturers and suppliers.

The government is, however, hopeful of bids as six companies, including Pfizer, had participated in the pre-bid meeting held on May 12. “While six vaccine manufacturers had shown interest and had attended the pre-bid meeting, we had also made amendments in the tender based on their feedback. Since no bid was submitted till May 31, we have decided to extend the last date further and give some more time to the vaccine manufacturers,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said. “While we would wait for the bidders, this would not affect our ongoing vaccination drive targeting to vaccinate 1 crore in the month of June as the vaccine has already been arranged to meet this requirement.”