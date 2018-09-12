Process to allow mothers drop ex-husband’s name in child’s PAN card is on: Maneka Gandhi

At present, the name of the father serves as an identity proof and it is mandatory for an applicant to mention the father’s name. At present, the name of the father serves as an identity proof and it is mandatory for an applicant to mention the father’s name.

In a relief to single, divorced and separated mothers, the process to issue PAN card for their children without mentioning the name of their ex-husbands has been initiated by the Finance Ministry, said Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi Wednesday.

“I am happy to know that the Finance Ministry has started the process of amending PAN Card Regulation so that single women can obtain PAN Card for their children without mentioning name of ex-husband,” she wrote on Twitter.

I am happy to know that the @FinMinIndia has started the process of amending PAN Card Regulation so that single women can obtain PAN Card for their children without mentioning name of ex husband. — Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) September 12, 2018

Earlier in July, Gandhi had written to then-interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal that children of separated or divorced women or adopted by single mothers must be given an alternative to drop the names of their father.

“Keeping in view the sensitivity of such single mothers, it is important to give them the option of not having to mention the names of their ex-husbands on the statutory applications before different government authorities. Besides this, single women are also adopting children and my ministry is giving priority for such cases. In such cases, there is no father of the child whose PAN number is being requested for,” Gandhi wrote in the letter to Goyal.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique 10-digit alphanumeric identity that the Income Tax department allots to each taxpayer. At present, the name of the father serves as an identity proof and it is mandatory for an applicant to mention the father’s name.

(With PTI inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd