Process of change started 3 years ago: Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said three years ago, the process of change started in Jammu and Kashmir that was intended to ensure that full benefits of development and progress, “which the rest of India had seen for many many years, are also now available to the people, especially the youth, of J&K”.

The minister was speaking at J&K’s first international education fair held in New Delhi on Tuesday. The fair is a collaborative effort of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)-Kashmir and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

He said: “In that sense, people of J&K being in the national mainstream was important. By doing so, they would connect with the rest of India and the international mainstream. For me, it is not just an education event, it is an integral part of ensuring that a very important region of India is connected to what is happening in the world.”

He said universities should focus on inviting more foreign students now.

“Today, India has projects in 78 countries. So, if our relationships are extensive, investments deep and networking good, we need to see it is translated into a greater flow of international students,” he added.