Problems arise when politicians, bureaucrats cross limits: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

CHIEF MINISTER Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that problems arise when politicians and bureaucrats cross their limits but whenever they work as a team and within the confines of their defined roles, they have delivered results.

Addressing civil services students at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy in Mussoorie, Fadnavis said: “The politicians, who are elected by the people, should reckon that their role is to make policies. Whereas, bureaucrats should reckon their administrative role to executive the policy decisions. Problems arise when politicians and bureaucrats cross limits. Instead, whenever they work within the confines of their defined roles and at the same time as a team, they have delivered results.”

“Transparency, accountability, sensitivity and compassion are integral aspects of a politician or leader. Without them, one cannot expect the same qualities and commitment from bureaucrats,” he added.

Maintaining that he is ready to take up any challenge, Fadnavis said: “I have been an elected representative for two terms. But I was never a minister. In 2014, I was directly given the charge of chief minister. It is a huge responsibility where one has to be accountable for every decision.”

Referring to his mayoral tenure in Nagpur two decades ago, the CM said: “I learnt from my early experience that open and positive attitude helps deliver the change one wishes to see… This mindset has always guided my work. Today, after heading the state for last four years, I am ready to face any challenge. The positive mind and openness brings me strength and inspiration to face any storm.”

While indicating that change was a slow process, he added: “What is critical is the mindset. Once it changes, nothing can stop the process… In our democratic set up, roles have been beautifully defined with checks and balances.”

