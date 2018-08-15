Probing attack, Delhi police look at those who trolled Umar Khalid

JNU student Umar Khalid was attacked in the national capital on Monday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri) JNU student Umar Khalid was attacked in the national capital on Monday. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

A day after JNU student leader Umar Khalid survived an attack by an unidentified armed man outside the Constitution Club in New Delhi, the Special Cell of Delhi Police was handed charge of the investigation. Police sources told The Indian Express that the probe will also focus on those who trolled and threatened Khalid online, including on Twitter and Facebook.

Hours after the case was transferred, a specialist cyber team started scanning Khalid’s social media profiles.

A senior officer said the case was transferred after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik held several rounds of meeting with senior officers. A range of issues, including the ongoing sedition case against Khalid, were discussed, the officer said. The PhD scholar was charged with sedition for participating in a meeting where alleged anti-national slogans raised on the JNU campus on February 9, 2016.

READ | Caught on seven CCTVs, accused last seen near Gol Dak Khana roundabout

Allegations made by Khalid on death threats from gangster Ravi Pujari also figured in the discussion among police officers. “It was then decided to transfer the case to the Special Cell as they had earlier solved several cases related to the gangster,” the officer said.

The accused fled after the pistol slipped off his hands. (Express photo/Renuka Puri) The accused fled after the pistol slipped off his hands. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

According to sources, after scanning CCTV footage from the area, police showed video grabs of the suspect to three of Khalid’s friends, and they identified him as the assailant.

Sources said police have also started preparing a list of people who had issued threats to Khalid or wished him ill online. “If required, some of them could be approached for questioning,” an officer said. Police believe the assailant knew Khalid’s schedule, and was also familiar with the topography of the area.

READ | Two months ago Umar Khalid wrote to police: ‘Danger to my life, am on hit list’

Police called experts from a mobile company to procure dump data — or mass collection of mobile phone data. “Police have also decided to seek help from the Delhi Metro and are sending them letters for CCTV footage,” the officer said.

ALSO READ | Lone PCR van near Constitution Club, area was buzzing at time of attack

Initial investigation has revealed that the man tried to fire the pistol, but the weapon “jammed” and he started running. “He fell down outside the INS building after he crossed the road, where the pistol fell from his hand. We are probing if it fired,” a senior police officer said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App