Probe woman’s harassment claims against Sanjay Raut: Bombay HC to cops

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Mumbai Police commissioner to look into grievances raised by a 36-year-old woman, who has accused certain persons of stalking and harassing her at the behest of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and her estranged husband.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice N J Jamadar was hearing a plea filed by the woman — a psychologist residing at Kalina in Mumbai’s Santacruz — seeking directions to the police to investigate three complaints filed by her in 2013 and 2018 against unknown persons and to initiate action against the DCP of Zone VIII.

According to the petitioner, the DCP allegedly failed to follow the directions of the National Commission for Women to register an FIR against Raut and other persons, including her estranged husband, as they “directly or indirectly” connived with the MP to harass her.

Advocate Abha Singh, representing the woman, told the HC that despite her client moving court, she was recently arrested for allegedly practising at a premium hospital in Bandra (West) for at least two years by “using a fake degree” of a clinical psychologist before she was removed from the post.