Probe will determine if British national will be questioned: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said in a special NIA court at Mohali that whether British national Jagtar Singh Jaggi Johal and two other accused arrested in cases of targeted killings in Punjab were wanted in the RSS Punjab vice president Jagdish Gagneja murder case would be known “sooner the role of applicants is surfaced” as the “matter is under investigation”.

Advertising

Gagneja was shot by unknown motorcycle-borne assailants on August 6, 2016. Punjab government had handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Jaggi Johal was arrested in November 2017 when he was in Punjab to get married. He was alleged to be involved in spate of targeted killings in Punjab, the murders of leaders and activists belonging to right wing organisation, Dera Sacha Sauda and the Christian community, which as per police showed a pattern to disturb communal harmony.

NIA has submitted charge sheets in number of targeted killing cases it was tasked to probe.

Advertising

Last month, on March 12, NIA registered a case to probe killing of Gagneja.

Johal’s counsel , and two others arrested in other targeted killings case, had filed an application in the Special NIA Court at Mohali of Special Judge Nirbhow Singh Gill, seeking to know whether Johal, and two others Hardeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh who were arrested in cases of other targted killings were wanted in Gagneja murder case.